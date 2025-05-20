Rwanda: Bal - APR Sweat Over Diarra Injury

19 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

APR FC head coach James Maye Jr has said that the club doctors are monitoring the injury situation of their star forward Aliou Diarra.

The Malian was walked off the court in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury on his ankle during the army side's 103-81 win over South African side Made By Basketball (MBB) at BK Arena on Sunday, May 18.

Asked about the injury, Maye Jr said that its severity will depend on the doctor's evaluation scheduled for Monday.

"We just have to wait and see after the doctor's evaluation; it's late now to say anything," he stated.'

Diarra has been APR's top performer both on the domestic league during the past two Nile Conference matches where he made two consecutive double-doubles in as many games and losing him would become a big blow for the army side which is vying for a ticket to the BAL playoffs in South Africa.

"He played a great game, so it's scary for any coach seeing a player need to come out of the game, but we will remain hopeful and prayerful for his return," Maye Jr said.

Diarra could miss APR's next game against Libyan champions Al Ahli SC on Tuesday, May 20.Both teams are unbeaten so far in the Nile Conference before they rub shoulders.

While APR want to make use of the home crowd to seal their firs ticket to the playoffs in South Africa, Al Ahli SC, who reached the final of BAL 2024, are also looking to advance to the same stage and improve last edition's performance and win the championship.

