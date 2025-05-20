U.S. Push to Send Migrants to Africa Stirs Fears of an "Imperial" Offload

Though the deals are still in negotiation, internal U.S. government documents and recent public disclosures reveal that Washington has approached multiple African governments with offers to take in migrants who are not their citizens and, in some cases,

The Trump administration is quietly pushing a controversial plan to deport U.S. immigration detainees — including alleged criminals and gang members — to African countries like Angola. Though the deals are still in negotiation, internal U.S. government documents and recent public disclosures reveal that Washington has approached multiple African governments with offers to take in migrants who are not their citizens and, in some cases, have no ties to the continent at all.

Angola, alongside Equatorial Guinea, has been named as a potential host. The reaction in Luanda has been firm: a spokesperson for the Angolan Embassy in Washington recently declared that “Angola is not accepting deported individuals of other nationalities.” Still, the mere fact that the United States floated such a proposal has triggered concern across government institutions and civil society in Angola. The plan has been likened to an imperial-era tactic: a powerful state exporting its internal problems to less powerful nations. Critics warn that Angola is being pressured into accepting foreign detainees — some with violent criminal records — in exchange for vague promises of aid or investment. U.S. officials have already made similar arrangements elsewhere. In March, they sent nearly 300 alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador, where they were locked in a notorious prison and denied due process. The Trump administration’s message seems to be: if migrants can’t be deported to their home countries, they will be sent anywhere else willing to take them — no matter the risks.

This raises troubling questions for Angola. The country is still recovering from decades of war and systemic corruption. The justice system remains fragile. Prisons are overcrowded and understaffed. Public safety is already under strain due to domestic crime, and local law enforcement agencies struggle to manage the existing load. The sudden arrival of foreign deportees — some linked to transnational gangs like Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua — could further overwhelm this already pressured system.

The U.S. offers no clear long-term plan. Would Angola be expected to detain these individuals indefinitely? Attempt rehabilitation? Or simply release them? Each option carries serious risks. Continued detention would further burden already inhumane prison conditions and increase the likelihood of human rights violations. On the other hand, releasing deportees into the public could lead to a spike in crime and generate unrest in vulnerable communities.

Equatorial Guinea, also approached by the U.S., briefly entertained the offer. Its vice president confirmed that talks had occurred but emphasized that any agreement would require Washington to fund housing and reintegration programs. Many feared that the country might become a holding ground for dangerous foreign criminals — a fear now echoed in Angola.

This deportation strategy, according to critics, has little to do with meaningful migration management. Rather, it represents the offloading of a political and security burden onto less-resourced nations that may lack the leverage to push back. The United States has previously used economic tools — such as freezing aid or trade benefits — to force cooperation. Countries like Angola, reliant on U.S. partnerships, could find themselves vulnerable to such tactics.

Human rights groups on both sides of the Atlantic are preparing for legal battles. A recent example includes a U.S. federal judge blocking a deportation flight to Libya, citing the risk of torture and abuse in militia-run camps. Despite this, Trump’s team appears undeterred. Officials have stated they are actively seeking governments willing to "take the most despicable human beings off [U.S.] hands." The implications for Angola are serious. Acceptance could lead to destabilization and societal risks. Refusal, however, might trigger diplomatic or economic backlash. While the proposed agreements are framed as voluntary, the level of pressure applied raises questions about how much genuine choice is involved.

At its core, this is not a partnership — it is coercion masked as diplomacy. The responsibility for managing the consequences of these deportation deals is being shifted to nations least equipped to handle them. As negotiations continue behind closed doors, the broader consequences for national sovereignty, public safety, and long-term stability remain deeply uncertain