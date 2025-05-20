Nigeria: Wikki, Barau Land in NNL Super 8 As Zamfara Go Down

19 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Conference C of Nnl Yesterday With the Duo of Wikki Tourists of Bauchi and Newcomers Barau FC of Kano Making It to the Super 8. — Wikki landed in the Super 8 in style beating Zamfara United 4-1.

Barau on their part secured the Super 8 ticket after holding Mighty Jet to a goalless draw away.

Wikki finished top of Conference C with 23 points while Barau came second with 19 points.

The heavy defeat suffered by Zamfara United against Wikki saw them bidding bye to NNL as they finished at the bottom of the log. Though they finished on the same points with Jigawa, the later survived courtesy of a superior goals difference.

Attention in the league will now shift to Conferences A and B where there are four more weeks of action ahead of the season ending Super 8.

