Nigeria: After Surviving Near-Death Experience, Awoniyi Grateful to Be Alive

19 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has said that he is "grateful to still be here" after having surgery on a serious abdominal injury.

The 27-year-old was put in an induced comaafter being taken to hospital, badly hurt when colliding with the post against Leicester while trying to reach an Anthony Elanga cross.

Awoniyi had emergency surgery and was woken from the induced coma on Wednesday evening, with medical staff now monitoring his progress.

But after scoring to put Nottingham Forest back on the route to qualification for UEFA Europa League with a 2-1 win against West Ham yesterday, Awoniyi's team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated with a shirt bearing the Nigerian forward's name.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side also warmed up in T-shirts with Awoniyi's name and number on the back, plus the message "we are all with you Taiwo" on the front.

"This season has been one of the most difficult of my career but through it all, I have felt the love. With the grace of God, I am grateful to still be here, to still be fighting, to still be smiling, and to be in good spirits.

"To my team-mates, coaches, staff and the entire Forest family, thank you for your well wishes, seeing you all on your visit to the hospital lifted my spirits more than words can say.

"I'm with you all the way and I can't wait to be back out there with the boys doing what I love."

The win at West Ham left Forest in seventh place, but just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they host on the final day of the season, and Aston Villa in the gripping battle for a Champions League place next season.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.