Kenya: Braggard or Truthful Man? Akwana Laughs Off Tusker Poor Tactics in Thrashing By Sofapaka

- Sofapaka head coach Ezekiel 'Sacchi' Akwana has lambasted the poor tactics employed by Tusker during Sunday's 7-1 thrashing of the brewers at the Dandora Stadium.

Akwana labelled himself as a better tactician than Tusker's Charles Okere, stating that he always knew his team would win the match.

"I knew exactly what to expect because their coach...tactically, he is not good (sic) than me. That one I know...I knew we would score a lot of goals but I never guessed it would be seven. I had expected at least three goals," the gaffer said.

The former Mathare United, Sofapaka and AFC Leopards player said his side tactically overwhelmed the brewers who were left chasing shadows for majority of the encounter.

"I was 100 per cent sure that we would win this match. Tactically, we were better than them...we set up in such a way that they would have to play the way we wanted. They did not have a chance in the game...we were excellent in the first half and carried on in the same way in the second half," Akwana stated.

Batoto Ba Mungu were imperious from the first whistle, Jack Ong'anya scoring a hattrick and Edward Omondi notching a brace to add to Rodgers Kipkemoi's second half penalty and Wyne Messi's strike in the first half.

Naaman Balecho's goal, midway through the second 45, proved to be a mere footnote in what was one of the most shocking results of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League 2024/25 season.

It was a perfect way for Akwana's boys to bounce back from their disheartening 2-0 loss to Murang'a Seal on Wednesday evening.

With two matches left to the end of the season, the 2009 league champions will be keen to build on this morale-boosting victory.

They next face Posta Rangers before wrapping up against Bidco United -- two teams that are mired in a relegation struggle.

The tactician says a great end to the season is important for them to start the next one in scintillating form.

"We only need three points in the last two matches for us to reach the target we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season. Then from there, we can build on for the next season to do better," he said.

Batoto Ba Mungu lie seventh on the log with 43 points.