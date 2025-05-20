Rwanda: Photos - Ariel Wayz Pours Soul Into Stunning Halftime Set

Rwandan R&B sensation Ariel Wayz thrilled thousands of basketball fans with her electrifying halftime show performance during the second match of Day 2 in the Nile Conference between APR and Made By Basketball (MBB) of South Africa.

The crowd at BK Arena was treated to the singer's stunning vocal talent after the pair headed into the dressing room for a break. The Halftime shows take place in every game to at the same time keep basketball enthusiasts entertained and prove that the BAL is more than just a sporting spectacle.

Commanding the spotlight, the talented vocalist and her dancers transformed the court into a dazzling spectacle, featuring her chart-topping hits.

Seizing the high-profile opportunity, Wayz thrilled the basketball crowd with her extraordinary vocals. The audience swayed and sang along as she performed fan favorites like 'Demo', 'Made for You', and 'Chamber'

She became just the second artiste to grace the BAL Nile Conference halftime show after Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, King Promise. The lineup also includes a number of local artistes including Angell Mutoni, Kivumbi King, KidfromKigali and Bruce Melodie who will perform on the final day of the Conference games.

Launched in 2019, through a partnership between the NBA and FIBA, the Basketball Africa League has quickly grown into a premier platform for showcasing not only top-tier basketball talent but also creating a space for entertainment across the continent.