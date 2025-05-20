Tanzania: Meet the 80-Year-Old Climber Tackling Mount Kilimanjaro

To celebrate his 80th birthday on December 8, Prakash Harripersadh wants to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro.

The pensioner, from Redhill, Effingham, started mountaineering in 2005 at age 60.

To date, locally he has hiked Sani Pass (2 850m) 32 times, Chain Ladder (2 990m) four times, Rhino Peak (3 051m) five times, Bushman's Nek (2 360m) four times, Monks Cowl (3 234m) three times and Giants Cup (1 900m) five times.

His foreign achievements include climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (5 895m) in 2006, Mount Everest Base Camp (4 930m), Kala Pathar (5 545m), Mount Kenya (4 985m) in 2009, Thabana Ntlenyana (482m) in 2010, Aconcagua in South America (6 962m) in 2012, and Mount Elbrus in Russia (5 642m) in 2014.

He said his training and practice sessions were no easy feat at his age.

"I hike and walk in Durban every morning from 5am for 40km. I also get ready for mountain climbing by pitching a tent in the Drakensberg and Lesotho mountain ranges, and hiking by myself. In addition, I coach various individuals, who reached the Everest Base Camp and Kilimanjaro. This keeps me active," said Harripersadh.

He said his love for mountaineering started later in life because he did not have the funds to pursue his interest.

"I came from a poor home and took full responsibility for taking care of my family. When I turned 60, I realised I could do something for myself and that is when I chose mountain climbing. It was not easy but I have always been fit. My family was active. My father fought in WWII. I used to work in construction before I retired at 65, so I'm healthy. I don't smoke or drink and am always on the move."

He said mountain climbing was not a cheap hobby.

"Even though I love mountain climbing, it is expensive, especially if you climb in other countries. The flights, gear and training adds up, so I look for sponsors most times. I've decided to make Mount Kilimanjaro, which will be my last climb, is because it's the only affordable one."

The grandfather of five said he loved nature, which was what was kept him going.

"Nature is different. It's interesting and exploring the unknown has always been my passion. I'm sad that I don't have people my age climbing with me. The oldest is usually 36 and when they see an older man like me, they tend to have an attitude because they think I will hold them back. However, they quickly realise I can handle myself. I don't get altitude sickness and thankfully, I have no illnesses so there is nothing that holds me back."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said his wife, Navi (71), used to join him before she hurt her knee. He now travels alone.

"My wife, who I've been married to for 56 years, used to hike Drakensberg's mountains with me but had to stop after her surgery. Now I do everything alone. Even when I am climbing mountains in other countries, I will find a reputable company to take me. I hop on the flight on my own, get there, do my climb and then return home. I'm used to doing the adventures on my own now."

Harripersadh said this mountain climb would be his last.

"My family, which includes my 4 children, have told me that I need to stop now. They want me to take a break and rest. I also feel it is my time to retire from mountain climbing. I did all I wanted and now I should enjoy the memories I have made," said Harripersadh.