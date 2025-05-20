Liberia: Balancing Protest Rights and State Responsibility in a Fragile Democracy

The tension between state security and the right to civil protest has once again taken center stage in Liberia. In a recent exclusive with The Liberian Investigator, Mulbah K. Morlu Jr., Chairman of Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), alleged a series of disturbing encounters with alleged state security forces, which he claims form part of a larger government-sanctioned campaign of intimidation aimed at derailing a planned July 17 protest dubbed "The Day of the People."

Mr. Morlu's claims--ranging from alleged assassination attempts and unmarked vehicle surveillance to a Police Support Unit (PSU) presence outside STAND's headquarters--paint a grim picture of a state apparatus turning its weight against dissenters. The Liberia National Police (LNP), for its part, has categorically denied the allegations, describing its actions as part of routine traffic enforcement operations and cautioning against the dangers of what it calls "misinformation" from the STAND leadership.

There is no question that Liberia's recent history has been marred by episodes of state overreach. Citizens still bear scars--literal and psychological--from crackdowns on dissent, forced evictions, and delayed justice. This legacy understandably shapes public perceptions and contributes to the fear and distrust now being expressed by Mr. Morlu and his movement.

However, while the concerns raised by STAND deserve thorough and independent investigation, it is also imperative to resist the temptation to draw conclusive narratives without sufficient evidence. The footage released by Mr. Morlu does indeed show armed officers near STAND's compound, but the video alone is inconclusive on intent. The police's assertion that the presence was unrelated to STAND must not be dismissed outright, especially in the absence of corroborating evidence to the contrary.

Nonetheless, even the perception of politically motivated policing undermines trust in law enforcement. For this reason, the Ministry of Justice and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) must move swiftly to investigate the claims made by Mr. Morlu, including the two alleged assassination attempts and the reported infiltration of STAND's communications. Transparency here is not optional--it is the foundation upon which public confidence in democratic institutions rests.

Equally important is the right to peaceful protest, which is not granted by the state but guaranteed by the Constitution. While the Ministry of Justice is correct to emphasize the need for coordination and security planning around public demonstrations, it must not use permitting processes as tools to stifle dissent. Protest, even when inconvenient or critical of power, is the lifeblood of democratic engagement.

Morlu's insistence that "we will stand in the streets, unarmed, with bare chests if we must," speaks not only to the desperation many feel in the face of economic hardship but also to the symbolic power of nonviolent resistance. Liberia's post-war youth, jobless mothers, underpaid health workers, and struggling educators are not simply agitators--they are citizens demanding accountability.

Yet protest movements also bear responsibility. While Morlu's rhetoric evokes passion and urgency, references to "blood-thirsty" regimes and comparisons to Kim Jong-un risk inflaming rather than inspiring. Liberia's history warns us against allowing political speech to slide into extremism. Leaders of protest must match their courage with discipline, ensuring that their actions and messaging do not invite violence, even inadvertently.

As for President Joseph Boakai and his administration, they face a pivotal test. How his government responds to this planned protest may define his legacy more than any policy initiative. Will it honor the spirit of democratic renewal it promised, or will it mirror the authoritarianism it once opposed?

The Liberian Investigator calls for calm, dialogue, and accountability on all sides. STAND must be permitted to peacefully demonstrate without fear of harassment, and the security apparatus must act with impartiality and restraint. The role of civil society, religious institutions, and international observers will also be crucial in preventing escalation and encouraging responsible conduct.

Liberia cannot afford a return to cycles of confrontation between citizens and the state. July 17 should not become a day of fear or repression, but rather a moment when a maturing democracy proves it can accommodate dissent without compromising stability.

History will judge not only whether the people stood--but whether their leaders listened.