Liberia: Gender Ministry Launches $44.6m Project for Women Empowerment

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has launched the $44.6 million Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP) in Montserrado County, bringing together local stakeholders to foster gender equality, combat gender-based violence, and expand opportunities for women and girls.

The LWEP $44.6 million initiative is funded through a blend of grants and loans, targeting 70% women and 30% men across six counties in Liberia. Its primary goals are to promote gender equality, reduce gender-based violence, and expand access to education and economic opportunities for women and girls.

Approximately 40 participants from various government ministries and community leadership structures attended the workshop, which served as both an orientation and a forum for engagement on the LWEP's objectives and implementation strategies.

Madam Lisa Diasay, Communications, Community Engagement, and Beneficiary Feedback Mechanism Specialist at the LWEP Project Management Unit (PMU), underscored the project's distinctive nature. "This is not just money from the World Bank to be used freely," she emphasized. "It is both a grant and a loan, and the Government of Liberia will be responsible for repaying part of that loan."

She urged participants to support the initiative wholeheartedly, warning that its failure could have negative implications for both individuals and the nation. She also highlighted the Ministry of Gender as the lead implementing agency, with support from the Ministries of Agriculture, Health, Education, Finance, and Internal Affairs.

In her opening remarks, Madam Elizabeth Gbah Johnson, Country Director of ActionAid Liberia, described the workshop as more than an orientation. "This is a space to align our efforts, build synergy, and create a shared vision for meaningful change in Montserrado County and the other five project counties," she stated.

Madam Johnson highlighted Montserrado's strategic significance, noting, "When Montserrado leads, the rest of the nation pays attention." She described LWEP as a "bold, transformative initiative" aimed at breaking cycles of inequality and promoting women's leadership.

The project is being implemented by a consortium of NGOs led by Plan International Liberia, with ActionAid Liberia, Catholic Relief Services, Medica Liberia, KEEP Liberia, Foundation for Community Initiatives (FCI), Defense for Children International (DCI), VIAMO, and Rising Voices as partners.

Madam Kou Dorkago, Chairlady of Todee District in Lower Montserrado County, welcomed the project, describing it as a new dawn for women. She urged beneficiaries to engage with respect and dignity to ensure its success.

Patrick F. Wee of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) expressed gratitude to the World Bank for supporting Liberia and pledged FLY's full support to the LWEP. He emphasized the importance of empowering women to challenge harmful cultural practices.

Representing the Ministry of Education, Mr. Amos Kanneh highlighted LWEP's potential to address educational challenges, particularly in enrollment and retention. "With this project, parents will be empowered to support their children's education," he said.