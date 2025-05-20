Liberia: Principal Arrested for Pocketing WAEC Fees, Failing to Register Students

Ganta — The principal of King's Institute Mission School System (KIMSS), Thompson Q. Nyormie Jr., has been arrested and detained after allegedly diverting national exam fees collected from students for personal use.

Nyormie, head of the recently accredited high school located in Ganta, Nimba County, reportedly collected L$262,000 from 43 students in 3rd, 6th, 9th, and 12th grades, promising to register them for the 2025 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). However, he allegedly failed to forward their names for registration, effectively preventing them from participating in the exams.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon on the order of Nimba County Education Officer (CEO) Francis Legay after admitting to collecting the funds but failing to register the students.

WAEC exams began nearly two weeks ago for students in 3rd, 6th, and 9th grades, while 12th-grade students across the country began writing WASSCE on May 15. None of the 12th graders at KIMSS were able to sit the exams due to the principal's failure to process their registration.

Furious students and parents stormed the school on Friday, May 16--one day after WASSCE began--demanding answers and a refund of their money. The tense situation was later calmed by local education authorities, who promised a resolution by Monday, May 19.

KIMSS operated for years as an elementary and junior high school before being upgraded to a full high school two years ago. The institution sent its first batch of 12th graders to WASSCE in 2024.

The case took a significant turn after CEO Legay launched an internal probe and confirmed that Nyormie admitted diverting the exam fees for personal use. The principal reportedly promised to repay the funds but did not specify a timeline.

"The principal did not do well. He violated several policies of the Ministry of Education. He collected money from the students but failed to register them. He admitted to that and even promised to pay back the money," said Legay. "After he promised to bring the money to my office, I waited more than two hours. When he didn't show up, I contacted the police to have him arrested."

Nyormie is being held at the Ganta Police Station and is expected to face formal charges of fraud and abuse of office. The Ministry of Education is also considering administrative action for what it describes as a serious breach of professional ethics.

In addition to the exam fee controversy, Nyormie also demanded that graduating students pay $160 as a graduation fee, exceeding the Ministry's approved cap of $100 for private and faith-based institutions--a move that further inflamed tensions at the school.

Surprise Tuah, president of the KIMSS student council, told The Liberian Investigator that 12th graders were disadvantaged throughout the academic year due to the administration's failure to pay teachers, which led to frequent teacher absences.

Tuah also revealed that students were denied the usual mock exams administered ahead of the WASSCE. "The principal told us we would take the mock after WASSCE. That never made sense," she said.

Education authorities say they are working with parents and students to find a path forward, including possible support for the affected students to retake the exams during the next available window.