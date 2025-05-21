Africa: Trump's Africa Strategy - A Late Conversion or Calculated Pivot?

The announcement by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Troy Fitrell of the Trump administration's six-point trade strategy toward Africa may appear on the surface as a long-overdue course correction in U.S.-Africa relations.

With trade and investment now purportedly at the heart of Washington's Africa agenda and plans underway for a U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit later this year--Trump's first--it is tempting to read these developments as a sign of sincerity.

But beneath the polished talking points and Fitrell's fluent French lies a deeper question that cannot be evaded: How genuine is America's sudden pivot toward Africa?

It is worth remembering that this is the same Donald J. Trump who, while President, reportedly referred to African nations--alongside Haiti and El Salvador--as "shithole countries" in a closed-door immigration meeting in 2018. The comment, shocking in its vulgarity and condescension, confirmed what many African observers already suspected: that the continent, in Trump's worldview, was neither strategic nor serious.

Now, as the first six months of his second administration signals a policy about-face, Africans must assess whether this overture reflects a real shift in values, or a transactional calculus shaped by global geopolitics.

The Trump administration's first term was marked by a near-total diplomatic disengagement from Africa. Not only did Trump skip visiting the continent during his presidency--breaking with his predecessors--but he also shelved the Obama-era U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit, a landmark initiative that had brought nearly every African head of state to Washington in 2014.

While the Biden administration revived that summit in 2022, restoring some of the lost diplomatic ground, Trump now seeks to relaunch his own version in New York, styling it as a forum for "trade and investment between equals."

That rhetorical flourish, "between equals," may play well in press conferences, but it rings hollow when set against the backdrop of Washington's recent neglect. America's commercial presence in Africa has declined over the past two decades, while China has surged ahead as Africa's largest bilateral trade partner. Beijing has funded roads, railways, ports, and telecoms across the continent--often at strategic chokepoints--while Washington dithered.

Russia, meanwhile, has positioned itself as an ideological and security partner to several states disillusioned with Western paternalism, particularly in the Sahel.

Nowhere is this disillusionment more palpable than in the so-called Alliance of Sahel States (AES)--Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger--where military juntas have taken root, rejected French influence and increasingly turned to Moscow. These states, battered by terrorism and frustrated by the perceived failure of Western support, are forging new regional solidarities and recalibrating their foreign alliances.

In this context, Washington's reengagement may be seen less as an invitation to partnership and more as a scramble to reclaim lost ground.

Moreover, the sudden enthusiasm for "commercial diplomacy" overlooks the fact that African markets have been open and hungry for investment for decades. What African governments have repeatedly asked for--access to capital, fair trade terms, technology transfer, and value-addition partnerships--have long been within America's means to offer. The fact that it is only now--at the end of the first quarter of the 21st Centry--that a U.S. strategy speaks coherently to these demands, suggests that the change is driven more by fear of Chinese dominance and Russian encroachment than by a newfound respect for African agency.

Indeed, much of the six-point plan, while welcome in principle, reads like a belated attempt to catch up. Encouraging U.S. ambassadors to champion business deals is not a bold innovation--it is standard diplomatic practice in other nations. Reforming trade finance mechanisms to support American businesses is not an act of generosity toward Africa--it is self-serving. Promising to connect U.S. exporters to African markets sounds admirable, but African exporters have struggled for years to gain meaningful entry into U.S. markets under the restrictive and often one-sided frameworks of AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act).

What's missing from the Trump administration's Africa strategy is not ambition, but humility. Nowhere in Fitrell's remarks was there an acknowledgment of past failures--of the aid-dependency model that Washington helped perpetuate, or the toxic narratives that have long characterized American media portrayals of Africa. Nowhere was there an attempt to atone for the President's first-term slur, which many Africans have not forgotten, nor should they.

If America wants to be taken seriously in Africa today, it must do more than announce summits and strategy papers. It must show up consistently, not just when geopolitical winds shift. It must listen as much as it lectures. It must support Africa's own regional ambitions--such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)--and fund the infrastructure that binds African economies together. Most of all, it must engage with Africa not out of rivalry with China or Russia, but out of recognition of Africa's intrinsic value as a global player.

Africa is no longer a frontier to be "discovered" by Washington think tanks. It is a continent of 1.4 billion people, with the world's fastest growing youth population, and an increasingly assertive political voice. If America is ready to do business, Africa will listen. But any strategy that is not rooted in mutual respect, shared history, and long-term commitment will be rightly dismissed as too little, too late.

So, is Trump's new Africa strategy genuine? The jury is still out. But Africans have learned to judge not by what Washington says--but by what it does.