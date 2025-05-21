Africa: Share Your Insights to Help Shape Africa's Priorities At the G20

With the African Union now a permanent member of the G20 and South Africa leading this year, we have a unique chance to influence international decisions on climate change, digital technology, food security, and fair access to energy.

2025 marks a historical moment as South Africa becomes the first African nation to host the G20 Summit. This landmark event is pivotal, with the African Union now holding a permanent seat at the G20 table. Together, these developments offer an opportunity to amplify African voices in shaping global economic and development priorities.

Our continent has long been on the frontlines of the world's most pressing challenges: the climate crisis, food insecurity, digital inequality, and the need for inclusive and just energy transitions, to name a few. With the AU's elevated role and South Africa's G20 presidency, we now have a powerful platform to advocate for solutions that reflect our unique realities and aspirations.

This is more than a symbolic moment--it's a call to action!

Help Us Make It Count

To ensure African perspectives are front and centre, we invite citizens, civil society organisations, business leaders, researchers, and changemakers to participate in a short baseline survey (5-7 minutes).

🔗 Take the survey here:

We want to hear from you on:

Top priorities for Africa in the G20 process

to leverage the AU's seat for real impact Challenges facing key agendas like the African Continental Free Trade Area (Afcfta), digital transformation, and climate resilience

Your insights will directly inform advocacy strategies, policy briefs, and public awareness campaigns that aim to maximise Africa's influence in this crucial G20 year.

Why Your Voice Matters

Your responses will be shared with African policymakers and G20 engagement groups, including Business20, Civil20, and Youth20.

Selected responses will be featured in a public report spotlighting African priorities for the G20.

You'll be contributing to a continent-wide effort to ensure the G20 delivers for Africa, not just talks but action!

The survey closes: 30 June 2025