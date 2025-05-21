Rwanda: Kagame, Gambia Chief Justice Hassan Bubacar Jallow Discuss Cooperation

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, May 20, met with Hassan Bubacar Jallow, the Chief Justice of the Gambia and his delegation, who are on a study tour in Rwanda. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the judiciaries of the Gambia and Rwanda, according to Urugwiro Village.

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame met with Hassan Bubacar Jallow, Chief Justice of the Republic of the Gambia and his delegation, who are on a study tour in Rwanda. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the judiciaries of the Gambia and Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/usQrZ4DN7M-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) May 20, 2025

The two countries have committed to strengthening judicial cooperation in a bid to enhance the delivery of timely and quality justice for their citizens. This was emphasized during Jallow's meeting with his Rwandan counterpart Domitilla Mukantaganzwa, on Monday, when the two chief justices underscored the importance of collaboration in renovating their respective legal frameworks.

Discussions centered on key areas such as electronic case management, the establishment of specialized courts, and greater integration of technology within the justice process.

Jallow, who previously served as Chief Prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) acknowledged Rwanda's significant strides in these areas.

"We are currently implementing a five-year strategic plan for the development of our judiciary, focusing on electronic case management, integrated case handling across law enforcement, and the establishment of specialized courts like commercial courts," Jallow said.

Jallow was the longest serving prosecution chief of the Tanzania-based UN-backed court and it was during his tenure than most convictions were registered in cases involving dozens of Rwandans who masterminded the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The tribunal has since been closed and replaced by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.