Nigeria: PDP Remains Strong, Formidable Opposition, Says Senate Caucus

20 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Senate caucus of the Peoples' Democratic Party(PDP), has assured its members that the party remains strong, contrary to insinuations that it is in shreds and at the verge of collapse.

Minority Leader of the PDP in the Senate, Sen.Abba Moro gave the assurance at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Moro, in company of other members of the caucus said that the current conflicts in the PDP was not unique to the party alone.

He said all the other parties such as the All Progressives Congress,(APC), the Labour Party,(LP) the New Nigeria Peoples' Party, (NNPP) the Social Democratic Party(SDP) have their own shares of crisis and conflicts.

The minority leader urged the teeming members of the party to remain resolute in their commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the party.

He said the caucus believed that the series of activities lined up by the leadership of the party would throw up a new lease of life and leadership in the party that would make it competitive in future elections.

According to him, the beauty of democracy is in the existence of robust opposition to keep the ruling party in check to ensure good governance.

The PDP chieftain said that celebrating the emasculation of other parties and tilting towards a one party state would not advance the cause of democracy.

He said the senate caucus of the PDP was not averse to the idea and ideals of coalition.

"The caucus observes the synthesisation of ideas and creating a harmony of ideals will further the beauty of democracy.

"However, the caucus advised that any such coalition should be driven by political parties and not individuals.

"And as the biggest of all the opposition parties, the PDP's umbrella is big enough to accommodate all persons desirous of coalition."

According to him, the PDP should drive the coalition if and when it becomes necessary, emphasising that the party was a big brand that is competitive.

"In all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, there are PDP members, the caucus asserts that out of the throes of the current conflicts in the party, will arise a renewed vibrant party that will give Nigeria an alternative to the current ruling party.

"The caucus, therefore, urges all members of the party to re-dedicate, recommit and demonstrate steadfast and unwavering loyalty to the party to provide a safeguard for democracy in Nigeria."

