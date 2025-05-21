Nigeria: Why Many Feel Justice Is for Sale in Nigeria - El-Rufai

20 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Former governor state of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, has said Nigeria stinks of widespread corruption.

El-Rufai stated this at the vent Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bwari branch held in Abuja on Monday.

He said the public no longer trusts the judiciary due to "delayed justice and biased rulings".

The former governor also criticised the use of ex parte orders in political matters.

He accused some lawyers of using the courts for political gains.

El-Rufai said, "In parallel, our judiciary, meant to be the bedrock of fairness and order, is under intense scrutiny.

Citing inconsistent judgments, opaque judicial appointments, and minimal consequences for erring judges as key factors contributing to the judiciary's loss of integrity, he criticised the National Judicial Council (NJC) for "failing in its core mandate of disciplinary oversight".

"Concerns about delayed justice, procedural inefficiencies, and in some cases, judicial compromise (to put the matter delicately), erode public confidence.

"The rise in forum shopping, the weaponisation of ex parte orders in political matters, and the growing perception that justice is for sale and available only to the rich and the powerful would cause the perceptive observer to conclude that what Nigerian courts do is the administration of law and not the administration of justice.

"In Nigeria, there is a seemingly unbridgeable gulf between law and justice. Not only is justice wanting, but the law that is administered seems to be according to the wishes of the executive.

"The demand on you, as practitioners in the temple of justice, is a sober introspection as you contemplate whether indeed Justitia is blind and whether she holds the scales of justice in fine balance."

"If we must be honest, we must admit that the perception of a high level of judicial corruption is now mainstream."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.