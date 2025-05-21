Zimbabwe: University of Zimbabwe to Replace Striking Lecturers - Offers Adjunct Lecturers U.S.$5.50 Per Hour

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has announced a decision to replace striking lecturers, with the replacements set to earn a measly US$5.50 per hour.

Of the US$5.50, 40%, which translates to US$2.20, will be paid in the local ZWG currency.

The salary will also be subject to income tax.

A letter shared with NewZimbabwe.com indicates that the process has already begun, with some part-time lecturers having already received letters of employment.

UZ lecturers have been on strike for about a month, demanding better wages and working conditions, among other issues.

"You will be paid based on the following structure: 60% of the total hours will be paid at a rate of US$3.30 per hour, and the remaining 40% at a rate of US$2.20 per hour, payable in ZIG equivalence," reads a letter sent to one of the part time lecturers.

"Please note that this rate is inclusive of all teaching-related duties, including preparation, assignment setting and marking, as well as the setting and marking of examination scripts.

"Note that the remuneration for your services to the University will be subject to income tax."

Having once earned as much as US$3,000, lecturers now earn US$250.