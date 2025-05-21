Zimbabwe Cricket Team Reception At Diaspora Insurance in Birmingham

20 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

UK-BASED expatriate risk management firm, Diaspora Insurance, hosted a dinner reception for the Zimbabwe Cricket team at the company's global head office in Birmingham on Sunday.

The reception was also attended by Zimbabwe's ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, Rtd Col Christian Katsande who rallied the team to victory in their historic one-off test against England.

Thursday's face-off at Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be the first Test between the two countries in 22 years.

The two countries have not played each other in any format since World T20 in 2007 in Cape Town.

Some images from the reception.

