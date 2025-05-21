Sudanese Photojournalist Al-Shykh Al-Samany Saadaldyn Killed in Drone Strike

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls for an investigation into the May 18 killing of Sudanese freelance photojournalist Al-Shykh Al-Samany Saadaldyn Mousa Abdulla, also known as "Sheikho," who was killed in a suspected paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone strike on Sunday while covering an event organized by the Sudan Shield Forces, a pro Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) paramilitary group, in central eastern Sudan.

"We are shocked by the killing of freelance photojournalist Al-Shykh Al-Samany Saadaldyn Mousa Abdulla 'Sheikho,' who lost his life while documenting events on the frontlines of Sudan's war. His death is yet another tragic reminder of the extreme dangers Sudanese journalists face while doing their jobs," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "All parties to the war must stop targeting members of the press, ensure that journalists can work safely, and hold those responsible for Sheikho's killing to account."

The drone attack in the Al-Butna area in the central eastern region of Sudan killed Sheikho, at least 7 soldiers from the Sudan Shield Forces, and injured 14 others, according to a local journalist who told CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal.

Sheikho is a freelance photojournalist who covers the Sudan war on his Facebook page, which has over 20,000 followers.

Since the war erupted between the SAF and the RSF in April 2023, at least 12 other journalists and media workers have been killed in the country.

CPJ's email to the RSF seeking comment on Sheikho's death did not receive a response.