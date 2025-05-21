Somalia: Charles King Lands in Mogadishu As New UK Ambassador

The newly appointed United Kingdom Ambassador to Somalia, Charles Nicholas King, officially arrived in Mogadishu on Monday, May 19, 2025, and assumed his diplomatic post.

King was appointed to the role in February 2025, succeeding Michael Nithavrianakis, who had served as ambassador since May 2023.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), King wrote:"The plane has landed in Mogadishu. It is a great honour to begin my new role as the UK Ambassador to Somalia. I look forward to working with our Somali partners and learning more about this remarkable country."

Charles King is a seasoned diplomat with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), having served since 2004.

He has held key diplomatic roles in various regions. Most recently, he was the Joint Head of the Gaza Taskforce (2023-2024), leading efforts related to regional stability. Between 2020 and 2023, he served as Head of the North Africa and Levant Department and the UK Special Representative for Syria, shaping British policy in the Middle East.