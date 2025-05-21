Kenya: DPP Orders Probe Over Vandalism of DCI, EACC Cars During Raid On Natembeya's Kitale Home

20 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has launched an investigation into the vandalism of a fleet of vehicles belonging to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission during the dramatic arrest of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

The prosecutions told a Nairobi court that the matter is under active review to identify those responsible for the destruction of government property.

There was drama after detectives raided Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya's Milimani home in Kitale, yesterday.

Following this, residents protested as they vandalized and deflated EACC vehicles over what they termed as an attempt by the investigators to plant evidence at the Governor's residence.

