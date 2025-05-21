Africa: Journalist to Release Film Investigating Sexual, Reproductive Health Rights in Africa

Namibian journalist and African Union Media Fellow Tuyeimo Haidula is set to release a documentary delving into sexual and reproductive health rights.

Titled 'Africa's Life Saving Actions for Adolescents', the documentary premieres on NTV Africa on Africa Day, on 25 May, day that celebrates the unity, resilience and progress of the continent.

She says the film delivers an urgent and necessary narrative that speaks to the future of African youth.

"The documentary offers an unflinching look at the devastating impact of restrictive abortion laws, limited access to reproductive healthcare, and the consequences of unsafe, backstreet abortions," Haidula said during a media conference at Ondangwa on Sunday, adding that the key focus is on girls and young women aged 15 to 19.

"It features interviews with medical experts, policy advocates, and notable voices such as Namibia's former first, Monica Geingos," she said

Haidula stressed the continent's crisis of unsafe abortions.

She said media investigations on sexual and reproductive health and rights across the African continent focus on the life-threatening challenges adolescents face.

"Maputo Protocol remains the only human rights instrument on the continent that explicitly recognises abortion rights," Haidula noted.

She said 44 out of 49 ratifying African Union member states have placed reservations on Article 14(2)(c), effectively weakening its impact.

"This failure leaves countless adolescents vulnerable, with no essential health education, safe services, or reproductive control," Haidula highlighted.

She said the documentary captures the real-time impact of unsafe abortions at Windhoek Central Hospital and Katutura State Hospital.

"It showcases the tireless work of Namibian healthcare professionals providing critical care to affected adolescents," Haidula said.

Haidula added that the film highlights innovative grassroots and international solutions.

"Carma Plus campaign aligns with sustainable development goals 3.7 and 5.6 and the African Union's Agenda 2063," she stated.

"The African Union itself has acknowledged unsafe abortion as a leading but under-addressed cause of maternal mortality," said Haidula.