Kenya: Absa Life Plants 10,000 Mangroves in Kwale, Expands Climate Action Plan

Absa Life Assurance Kenya has launched a mangrove restoration initiative in Tsunza, Kwale County, planting 10,000 trees as part of its broader commitment to climate resilience and community-led environmental stewardship.

The effort, done in collaboration with local community groups, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and environmental partners including Furaha and Bakara Farms, targets nearly 10 hectares of degraded shoreline.

Mangroves, known for their ability to absorb carbon and protect coastlines from erosion and storm surges, are increasingly seen as critical to both climate mitigation and coastal livelihoods. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), mangroves can store up to four times more carbon than tropical rainforests.

"In Tsunza, we are seeing the cost of environmental change firsthand," said Elseba Asinati, Head of Sustainability at Absa Life. "This is one way we're responding, by helping restore a natural system that supports food, income, and protection for this community."

The initiative goes beyond tree planting to include seed collection, nursery management, and long-term monitoring, all implemented with community involvement. The model is generating new income opportunities for local residents who manage the saplings and monitor growth.

Absa Life Managing Director Githanji Waiguru linked the initiative to the company's core mandate as an insurer. "As an insurer, we're in the business of protecting futures. Climate risk is now one of the most urgent and far-reaching risks we face," he said. "If we don't take action, we undermine that core mission."

The company also announced plans to extend its reforestation activities inland by partnering with schools and educational institutions across Kenya in a bid to promote environmental awareness and expand green cover.