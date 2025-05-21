Algeria: President Tebboune Orders to Enrich Civil Status Bill

19 May 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, ordered at a Council of Ministers meeting he chaired on Sunday, to enrich the bill on civil status with greater precision and depth, by easing its provisions to better address citizens' concerns, the Council of Minister said in a statement.

"Given the special importance of the area of civil status, the president of the Republic ordered the minister of Justice to enrich the bill with greater precision and depth, by easing its provisions, to better address the different concerns, especially as Algeria has taken major steps towards digitising the departments and services under the Ministry of the Interior," the statement said.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.