Algeria: President Tebboune Orders to Enrich Civil Status Bill

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, ordered at a Council of Ministers meeting he chaired on Sunday, to enrich the bill on civil status with greater precision and depth, by easing its provisions to better address citizens' concerns, the Council of Minister said in a statement.

"Given the special importance of the area of civil status, the president of the Republic ordered the minister of Justice to enrich the bill with greater precision and depth, by easing its provisions, to better address the different concerns, especially as Algeria has taken major steps towards digitising the departments and services under the Ministry of the Interior," the statement said.