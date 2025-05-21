Ethiopia: Oromia, Tigray Regions Health Associations Urge Swift Response to Health Workers' Demands Amid Ongoing Strike

Addis Abeba, As the strike launched by health professionals enters its second week, health associations in the Tigray and Oromia regions have called for an immediate response to the demands raised by medical workers.

In a letter dated 18 May, 2025, the Tigray Medical Association informed the Ministry of Health that while health professionals have long endured "numerous challenges," the situation has now "exceeded their capacity to cope," prompting them to raise their concerns at the national level.

The association criticized the government for failing to give appropriate attention and timely responses to the demands and rights of health professionals. Instead, it stated, "authorities in some parts of the country have responded with unjustified measures and pressure against those voicing concerns."

The association urged the Ministry of Health to take the "necessary steps to ease the burden on professionals" and resolve the issues they are facing. Professional associations and health workers are calling for transparent, inclusive dialogue to find sustainable solutions.

The letter emphasized that health professionals are "not receiving fair compensation, benefits, or the respect they deserve." It also noted that these demands are not new and had been raised repeatedly in the past.

Similarly, the Oromia Physician Association, in a statement released on 19 May 2025, stressed the importance of "depoliticizing" the healthcare system, urging that it be organized based on inclusivity, professionalism, and modern standards. It also condemned the growing "political influence" over healthcare delivery.

The association's statement warned that while the country's economy may be struggling to meet all financial demands, it must at least guarantee healthcare professionals "a decent standard of living, ensuring they are not underfed, homeless, or deprived of medical care themselves."

It expressed support for the current demands being raised and stressed the urgency of addressing the situation before it escalates any further. The association called for "immediate" discussions and "actionable measures".

It also criticized the Ministry of Health for attempting to undermine the movement by "organizing unrepresentative individuals and unofficial groups under the name of professional associations." The association insisted that only elected representatives of the medical community should engage with the government and urged the state to protect their right to organize freely.

In addition, the association demanded an "end to the arrest of health professionals" and called for the "immediate release of those detained without due process." It also urged the government to form a transparent, solution-oriented task force in collaboration with relevant ministries and stakeholders.

Lastly, the association warned media outlets and individuals against spreading disinformation or undermining legitimate demands. It encouraged health professionals to distance themselves from emotional or inflammatory narratives and to present their demands in a responsible manner that avoids public harm.

Amid the ongoing nationwide strike by healthcare professionals, report indicate that medical services have been halted in some hospitals in Addis Abeba and regional cities, following the full-scale call for a work stoppage by Ethiopian healthcare workers.

However, in an interview with state media on the evening of 19 May, the Minister of Health, Dr. Mekdes Daba, stated that professionals at hospitals and health centers across the country are serving patients, including both inpatients and outpatients, "without halting operations."

The Minister also expressed her appreciation by saying, "I would like to express my gratitude to all the healthcare workers who continue to serve the public diligently,"

She acknowledged, however, that "limited service interruptions" had occurred in a "few teaching" hospitals. These, she noted, were "swiftly addressed" through coordinated efforts involving senior physicians and nurses.

The Ethiopian Medical Association, on its part, issued a statement on 18 May, calling on the Ministry of Health and all relevant stakeholders to immediately engage in nationwide dialogue with professionals at all levels to resolve the ongoing issues through discussions.

The association emphasized that disruptions in healthcare services and the educational process could significantly harm the public, medical professionals, and the healthcare system as a whole.

Similarly, the Ethiopian Nurses Association, in its statement, urged the Ministry of Health and stakeholders to initiate prompt dialogue and lay the groundwork for a sustainable resolution, positioning themselves as part of the solution.

They also called for the release of imprisoned members and for an end to the threats and harassment occurring within institutions and other bodies, emphasizing that simply asking questions or expressing concerns should not result in imprisonment.

Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba said that her office is working to address service quality issues and challenges faced by healthcare professionals.

"To bring about lasting solutions, we will respond to their demands through dialogue," she said, and claimed that discussions were already underway at various levels and will continue ccordingly.