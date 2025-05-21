Somalia: Puntland Launches Major Offensive Against ISIS in Cal-Miskaad Mountains

Bosaso, Somalia — Puntland regional forces have launched a major military operation targeting ISIS militants hiding in the rugged Cal-Miskaad mountain range in northeastern Somalia, officials said on Tuesday.

The offensive, described as intense and ongoing, aims to dislodge the group from strategic positions it has used for years as a base of operations. Security sources report that Puntland forces have already regained control of several key areas previously held by the militants.

Among those killed in the recent fighting is Ahmed Muse Said, a senior ISIS figure responsible for coordinating the arrival of foreign fighters into Somalia, according to local officials.

"The operation is still underway and is focused on eliminating ISIS presence in the remote mountainous areas where they continue to hide," said Abdifatah Abdinuur, Minister of State at the Puntland Presidency. "We are making significant progress and will not stop until they are fully defeated."

Puntland has been engaged in a sustained campaign against ISIS elements operating in the region, particularly in Bari province. While the group remains significantly smaller than Al-Shabaab, it has continued to pose a threat through ambushes and targeted attacks.

The Puntland Defense Forces have steadily advanced in recent days, pushing ISIS fighters further into retreat. Officials say the group has lost several of its key hideouts and is on the defensive.

The offensive marks the latest phase in Puntland's broader security effort to ensure stability in the region and dismantle extremist networks.