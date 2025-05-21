Somalia: New UK Ambassador Arrives in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Charles King has arrived in Mogadishu to assume his role as His Majesty's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

He will lead the British Embassy in Somalia, focusing on strengthening the partnership between the United Kingdom and Somalia across various sectors, including governance, development, security, and humanitarian efforts.

Landing in Mogadishu, the new ambassador said:

"It is an honour to serve as UK Ambassador to Somalia. I look forward to working closely with Somali partners to support peace, progress, and prosperity. Going far, together. Waad mahadsantihiin- aan horey u soconno wadajir."

The UK remains committed to its longstanding relationship with Somalia, supporting the country's path towards stability and growth.