Malawi: 600 Reasons to Believe - Chakwera Vows to Publish and Showcase Over 600 Construction Projects Achieved So Far

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has announced that his administration has completed and is currently undertaking over 600 infrastructure development projects across Malawi -- a bold revelation that drew applause at the inaugural National Construction Day in Lilongwe.

Addressing a packed audience of engineers, policymakers, and citizens, the President declared that a comprehensive list of all these projects, complete with photographs, will soon be published for the nation to see.

"This list will let Malawians judge for themselves how far we've come in just four years," said Chakwera. "This is about transparency, accountability, and showing that real development is happening -- not just in words, but in bricks, roads, bridges, and services."

From dual-lane highways and overpasses in urban areas to schools, health clinics, police units, boreholes, and irrigation systems in rural communities, the President said the infrastructure boom touches every corner of Malawian life -- and every demographic.

"Whether it's women, youth, persons with albinism, farmers, businesspeople, or our security forces -- each group has seen tailored developments aimed at improving lives," Chakwera said passionately.

He also took time to dismiss critics who claim his administration is not delivering tangible results.

"Some are already spreading lies that my government has done nothing," he said. "But when the list of over 600 projects is published, those peddling falsehoods will be embarrassed by the truth."

President Chakwera urged Malawians to move away from politics of discrediting each other and instead focus on building a united nation.

"Let us not waste energy arguing over who started what. What matters is how far we've moved the needle of progress during our time."

He also emphasized the importance of observing construction standards, laws, and professionalism to ensure sustainable development.

National Construction Day has been set aside as an annual moment for Malawians to reflect on and celebrate the role of infrastructure in national growth. The President expressed optimism that the day would foster pride and discipline in the construction sector.

"Without the hardworking men and women in this industry, the dream of building a new Malawi for all would remain just that -- a dream," Chakwera said.

As anticipation builds for the official release of the full infrastructure list, today's message was clear: Malawi is under construction -- and the foundation is strong.