Zimbabwe: Minister Urges United Front Against Veld Fires Amid Alarming Risk Levels

The Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo has called for a united response from stakeholders to combat the rising threat of veld fires across the province.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Provincial Fire Awareness Week in Chinhoyi, Chombo said the growing risk of veld fires posed a serious threat to biodiversity, livelihoods and the country's development goals.

The event, held under the theme "Prevent Veld Fires, Protect Our Environment." which Chombo said held the importance of safeguarding the country's natural and cultural heritage through collective action.

"The theme highlights the urgency of conserving biodiversity and ecosystems for the benefit of our communities," said Chombo.

She warned that uncontrolled veld fires could undermine the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) the country's development blueprint and hinder progress towards global targets such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly on climate action and zero hunger.

A recent report by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) placed four districts in Mashonaland West - Zvimba, Chegutu, Makonde and Hurungwe in the extreme risk category for veld fires.

Kariba, Sanyati and Mhondoro-Ngezi were identified as high-risk zones.

"This prediction calls for urgent and robust fire management plans across all seven districts," said Chombo.

She said Mashonaland West has been losing an average of 400,000 hectares of forest and grassland annually due to veld fires resulting in the loss of pasture, crops, property and in some cases, human life.

Statistics from EMA paint a worrying picture: as of 31 October 2024, 403,597 hectares had already been destroyed by fire, a staggering 78% increase from the 206,611 hectares recorded in 2023.

"This exponential rise highlights the urgent need for stronger preventative measures. We must all play our part in fighting this menace," she urged.

Chombo stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue and coordinated action to enhance prevention strategies and response systems. She said these efforts must align with broader national priorities such as food security, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

The Minister also implored traditional leaders, legislators, councillors and government departments to integrate veld fire management into all development planning.

"It is my hope that communities are empowered with knowledge of both traditional and modern fire management practices. Traditional courts must also be used to hold veld fire offenders accountable."

"We are all custodians of these vital environmental resources. Let us protect them with pride and responsibility." she said