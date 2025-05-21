Sudan: ICRC-Sudan Announces an Increase in Its Budget for 2025 in Response to Urgent Humanitarian Needs

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sudan announced that it is working to increase its budget for 2025 in response to urgent humanitarian needs.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the ICRC Mission in Sudan, Khader Al-Tari, during his speech at the Ministry of Culture and Information's briefing conference, organized by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA). The conference hosted the Transitional Sovereignty Council's (TSC) Advisory on Organizations and Humanitarian Action to give speech on the general guidelines for humanitarian aid in the country.

Salwa Adam Biniya, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, welcomed the ICRC's move to increase humanitarian aid allocated to Sudan, describing it as a "correct direction" toward strengthening and supporting humanitarian efforts in the country.

She urged other humanitarian organizations to follow suit.