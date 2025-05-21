Namibia: Walvis Bay Vows Action On Fishing Sector's Water Woes

The Walvis Bay municipality has acknowledged the fishing sector's concerns over recent water shortages caused by power outages, pipeline damage and cable theft at the town.

Spokesperson Anita Kaihiva in a statement released yesterday said the municipality is committed to working with all stakeholders to remedy the situation as soon as possible.

"We would like to assure the public and all stakeholders, including the fishing industry, that the municipality has been in continuous communication with NamWater and has been actively disseminating updates and advisories through various platforms as the situation unfolds.

"While we understand the frustration and concern from affected industries, we remain committed to working with all stakeholders to mitigate the impact as best as possible," she said.

The municipality further said it intends to keep NamWater aware of the community's concerns and keep it updated on any further developments.

Kaihiva said the water supply challenges started in early February due to power outages experienced by NamWater, particularly in the Rooibank A and Swartbank areas.

By late February, Dorop and Rooibank B were also experiencing electrical supply issues.

"Regrettably, the situation has been worsened by a major bulk pipeline burst reported on 13 May, followed by yet another power outage and incident of electrical cable theft reported on 17 May," she said.