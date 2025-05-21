Namibia: MPs Call for Grant System Overhaul

20 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A parliamentary committee has urged the government to unify social grants and boost funding after assessing the impact of the Omitara basic income grant pilot project.

The parliamentary standing committee on health, social welfare, and labour affairs has recommended that the government synchronise all social grant programmes to avoid the duplication of beneficiaries.

This recommendation follows the committee's consultations on 5 August 2024 and 9 May this year on the two-year basic income grant (BIG) pilot programme that was launched in the Omitara community.

The programme involved about 1 000 registered beneficiaries - each receiving N$100 per month from January 2008 to December 2009.

Standing committee chairperson Emma Muteka presented this report in the parliament on Thursday.

It found that beneficiaries who were already registered on old-age pension grants, disability grants, and vulnerable children grants were also receiving the BIG's N$100.

This was due to a lack of synchronisation.

Furthermore, the report recommends that the Ministry of Finance introduce an increase in revenue to boost safety nets by amending laws constitutionally to introduce new taxes on natural resources and tourism.

"Establish an agency for the effective and efficient administration, management, and payment of social grants; implement programmes for vulnerable people in age groups not catered to by current grants; strengthen data collection capacity to ensure all vulnerable Namibians are cushioned," the report says.

The report found poverty dropped significantly among Omitara community households as families could afford basic groceries, cosmetics, and clothing.

According to the report, the residents also embarked on starting backyard gardens to supplement drought-relief food that often came late.

"Some beneficiaries also combined their N$100 and started small businesses such as brickmaking, selling ice, baking bread, dressmaking, and shoe repairs.

"Grandparents can send their children back to school, buy school uniforms, and afford to pay school fees . . .

"Residents also combined BIG grants, bought corrugated iron sheets, and built themselves decent structures," the report states.

It says once the pilot programme ended, a significant rise in hunger and sickness, including malnutrition, was noted.

Additionally, young people who resorted to illegal hunting landed in prison, while petty crimes committed by young children increased due to hunger and poverty.

"Alcohol consumption has increased badly. Some children dropped out of school due to the unaffordability of school uniforms and hunger when returning home from school," the report says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.