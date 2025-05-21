Africa: Kenya's Nairobi City Thunder Beaten At the Buzzer By South Africa's MBB in BAL

20 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya's representatives at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL) Nile Conference in Kigali, Rwanda succumbed to their third successive game after losing at the buzzer 74-75 to South African side Made By Basketball (MBB) on Tuesday at the BK Arena.

Nairobi City Thunder lost 15-22 in the first quarter before recovering to boss the second quarter 18-10 and the third 27-18 before going down 14-25 in the last quarter.

Robinson Opong was the hero for the MBB after securing a three-point basket from the corner to send the entire team into jubilation.

Pieter Prinsloo was the highest points scorer for MBB after registering 30 and 11 rebounds, while Kenya's Evans Ganapamo was the top points scorer for the City Thunder after garnering 21 and three rebounds.

Captain Tylor Ongwae, who produced a man-of-the-match performance, was second with 20 points and six rebounds.

