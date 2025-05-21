Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah's First International Trips Reinforce SADC Ties

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's first international official trips since taking office have drawn mixed reactions from international relations experts and political analysts.

Some praise her reaffirmation of Namibia's regional foreign policy, while others question the real impact of such symbolic gestures.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's first international working tour included Angola, Botswana and Zambia, and aimed to deepen bilateral ties and push forward economic cooperation through joint infrastructure projects, trade facilitation and regional integration.

Foreign policy analyst Marius Kudumo says the symbolic and strategic nature of the president's first international engagements sends a clear message about her commitment to southern Africa.

"We can interpret president Nandi-Ndaitwah's visits to Angola, Botswana and Zambia to mean that the Southern African Development Community (SADC), in terms of historical relations, family affinities, and trade relations, is important for her. Namibia is held in high esteem in bilateral and international relations, although many Namibians are not always aware of this," Kudumo says.

He says the proposed collaborations, ranging from joint infrastructure projects to energy and trade, align with the SADC agenda of regional integration and could yield tangible results, particularly for landlocked partners like Botswana and Zambia.

"I am, therefore, convinced in the context of the SADC agenda of regional integration that the proposed joint areas of collaboration would produce the intended results," Kudumo says.

Retired diplomat Pius Dunaiski shares the same sentiment, noting that while the new president may bring a fresh tone, the core of Namibia's foreign policy remains consistent with past administrations.

"The current cycle of visits by the president are customary for the SADC region or family: a fresh president undertakes them to greet and introduce herself to the existing heads of state to develop diplomatic goodwill and rapport, as well as developing and clarifying the main bilateral overlaps and strategic priority areas, setting the agenda for her tenure of five years.

"In these cases, it seems Nandi-Ndaitwah, probably for cost's savings, combined the 'courtesies' with some real substantive discussions. In the three countries visited last week, they also looked into potential challenges, including spotlighting how to navigate the current turbulent geopolitical situation faced by the global economy," Dunaiski says.

He adds that Namibia's foreign policy continues to prioritise its immediate neighbours and other SADC member states, while also maintaining strong ties with global partners such as China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, India and the United States (US).

"That is the essence of economic diplomacy; it shapes foreign policy in a big way. Namibia has an open economy and views its biggest trade partners as essential to its development goals," he says.

Dunaiski also makes reference to broader global trends, highlighting how foreign policy, particularly under administrations such as US president Donald Trump's, has increasingly intertwined with economic interests.

"The Trump administration would further embroider and prioritise trade as part of its transactional diplomacy," he says.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah, however, says the president's diplomatic engagements were aimed at maintaining and possibly redefining Namibia's foreign policy.

Kamwanyah argues that while the rhetoric around economic cooperation and infrastructure development is welcome, it is not backed by a strong record of implementation.

"Many similar visits and promises have been made by previous presidents, but few have materialised due to weak implementation or shifting political priorities. A joint oil refinery or major infrastructure upgrades will require strong governance, transparency, and follow-through, areas where Namibia and its partners have struggled," Kamwanyah says.

Economist Omu Kakujaha-Matundu applauds Nandi-Ndaitwah for rekindling regional collaboration in the spirit of pan-African ideals.

"Such proclamations and agreements on regional cooperation are in the spirit of the founding mothers and fathers, a dream of political and economic independence from the colonial yoke," he says.

However, he cautions that vision must be matched with practical, deliverable projects.

"These visits should be lauded. But for these aspirations to become reality, countries should prioritise and concretise those projects that are implementable," Kakujaha-Matundu says.

He says specific initiatives, such as the Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor, the Botswana-Namibia railway, and joint electricity projects with Angola, are viable examples of regional projects that could deliver real economic gains in the short to medium term.

"These efforts could foster a great era of economic development and prosperity for the region," Kakujaha-Matundu says.

According to the Presidency, in Botswana, Nandi-Ndaitwah and Botswana president Duma Boko discussed joint efforts in diamond beneficiation, a potential regional oil refinery, and expanding trade through Walvis Bay.

They also agreed to cooperate on Trans-Kalahari rail upgrades, beef exports, and medical product certification.

In Zambia, talks with president Hakainde Hichilema centred on expanding infrastructure at border posts, promoting 24-hour border operations, and speeding up progress on the Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Corridor.

The two leaders also urged private sector collaboration and joint ventures in agriculture and value chains.

In Angola, the focus was on energy cooperation, livestock trade, and reaffirming ties rooted in liberation history and mutual development goals.