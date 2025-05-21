Africa: 90 Days to Economic Collapse - UN and Experts Sound Alarm Over Security At Sea

The UN Secretary-General on Tuesday urged world powers to uphold international maritime law and overcome geopolitical rivalries, warning that growing threats are endangering global trade, marine ecosystems and international peace.

Addressing a high-level debate of the Security Council, António Guterres said that oceans and seas are "sending a clear SOS," as maritime spaces face escalating pressure from both traditional threats and new dangers - including piracy, armed robbery, trafficking, terrorism, cyberattacks and territorial disputes.

"From time immemorial, maritime routes have bound the world together," he said.

"But maritime spaces are increasingly under strain...and without maritime security, there can be no global security."

Spike in piracy, attacks

The Secretary-General pointed to a sharp spike in piracy and armed robbery at sea in early 2025, citing International Maritime Organization (IMO) figures showing a 47.5 per cent increase in reported incidents compared to the same period last year.

The rise was most pronounced in Asia, especially in the busy Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

He also highlighted continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden by Houthi forces, disruptions in the Black Sea, and growing criminal networks trafficking drugs and people across the Gulf of Guinea, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

The debate was a signature event of the Greek presidency of the Council. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held the gavel, and several ministers were in the chamber.

A 90-day countdown to collapse

Melina Travlos, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, delivered a stark warning to Council members: if the global shipping system grinds to a halt, the world economy will collapse in just 90 days.

She described shipping as "the silent guardian of global welfare," noting that 90 per cent of international trade and more than 12 billion tonnes of goods depend on maritime transport each year.

"Shipping unites the world, not occasionally, but consistently," she said, calling for greater protection of seafarers and maritime infrastructure amid increasing and more complex threats.

One ship, six days, billions lost

Christian Bueger, a professor of international relations at the University of Copenhagen, reminded ambassadors that in 2021, a single ship - the Ever Given - blocked the Suez Canal for six days, costing the global economy billions.

"Never before in history have we been as dependent on the sea as we are today," he said, citing a 300 per cent rise in maritime trade since the 1990s.

Mr. Bueger urged Member States to adopt a more systematic, evidence-based approach to maritime security, urging a global response that is as interconnected as the threats it faces.

Uphold law of the sea

In his remarks, Secretary-General Guterres laid out a three-pronged strategy to strengthen maritime security - highlighting that decisive, coordinated global action is needed regardless of individual flashpoints or shipping disruptions.

These include upholding international law, tackling the root causes of maritime insecurity, and strengthening global partnerships.

He called on all nations to uphold international law, especially the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the international treaty that sets the legal framework for all maritime activities and regulates the use of ocean and its resources.

"This framework is only as strong as States' commitment to full and effective implementation," he said.

"All States must live up to their obligations."

Prioritise investment

On root causes, he urged investment in coastal communities, judicial reform and building maritime capacity in developing countries -- from surveillance to port security.

Alongside this, weak governance, rising poverty and lack of opportunities must be addressed.

The UN chief stressed that lasting solutions would require cooperation from governments, regional bodies, the private sector and civil society - including women and girls, who are disproportionately affected by maritime crime.

"Collectively, we must do more to reduce the likelihood that desperate people will turn to crime and other activities that threaten maritime security and degrade our ocean environment," he said.

"The United Nations system stands ready to support Member States to ensure peaceful, secure, and prosperous maritime spaces for generations to come."