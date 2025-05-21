Ethiopia: China Sends Largest-Ever Army Medical Team to Ethiopia for Year-Long Mission

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China announced that the 11th batch of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) medical aid team has departed for Ethiopia to carry out a year-long mission in support of the Ethiopian military's medical services.

"This is the largest military medical expert team we have ever sent to Ethiopia," said the Ministry in an official statement. "The team comprises 14 military doctors, primarily drawn from the First Hospital Affiliated to the PLA Army Medical University."

According to the Ministry, the team covers a wide range of medical disciplines including clinical medicine, medical technology, hospital management, and logistical support. All members are highly experienced in clinical treatment and healthcare administration.

Before departure, the team underwent comprehensive domestic training. "They received targeted training in areas such as emotion management, treatment of critical illnesses, and infectious disease prevention and control," the Ministry noted. "This has significantly strengthened their ability to perform overseas medical aid missions."

While stationed in the capital Addis Abeba, the team will continue its support to the general hospital of the Ethiopian armed forces and assist in advancing the capabilities of Ethiopia's newly established specialized referral hospital, the Ministry said. "They will also contribute to the development of local medical and health services."

Since 2015, the PLA Army Medical University has dispatched over 100 military medical experts to Ethiopia in 11 separate batches, "as part of its commitment to military operations other than war (MOOTW)."