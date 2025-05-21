Morocco/South Africa: Morocco U20 Coach Ouahbi Baffled By Final Loss, Turns Focus to World Cup

Morocco U-20 coach Mohamed Ouahbi says he is struggling to come to terms with his side's 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025, insisting the Atlas Cubs were the dominant side and deserved more.

The North Africans fell to a second-half strike from Gomolemo Kekana at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, bringing an end to their unbeaten run and dashing hopes of clinching a rare continental treble across age categories.

"I still don't understand how we didn't win this final," Ouahbi said in the aftermath of the match.

"We had the upper hand in every aspect - possession, chances, territory, corner kicks - everything. But somehow the trophy slipped through our fingers."

Morocco were bidding to add the U-20 crown to the U-17 title secured in Algeria last month and the U-23 championship won last year.

Their 2025 campaign had been near-flawless: they remained unbeaten through the group stages, saw off Sierra Leone after extra time in the quarter-finals, and defeated hosts Egypt in the semi-finals.

But despite enjoying long spells of control and creating multiple scoring opportunities against South Africa, they were undone by a moment of brilliance from Kekana in the 70th minute, whose long-range effort flew into the top corner past Moroccan keeper Ismail Lahmami.

Ouahbi, however, refused to criticise any of his players for the defeat. "The boys gave everything. Football can be cruel. You dominate, you dictate, you press, and one moment changes everything. But that's the nature of this sport," he said.

In total, Morocco had 57% possession, completed over 400 passes, and registered more attempts on goal, but were repeatedly denied by a resolute South African backline and their outstanding goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe, who was named Man of the Match for his display.

"I want to salute the players for their courage and commitment," Ouahbi added.

"They are heartbroken now, but this experience will make them stronger. Our focus must now turn to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. We will regroup, learn from this, and represent Morocco with pride."

The Atlas Cubs will take plenty of positives from the tournament. Their ability to control games, their attacking fluency, and the emergence of young stars like Hossam El Sadek, Othmane Maamma, and Hossam Essadak provide optimism ahead of the global stage.

Sunday's defeat marked the second time Morocco had contested the U-20 AFCON final, having won the title in 1997 when they hosted the tournament. A second crown appeared within reach after a dominant run to the final, but history did not repeat itself.

South Africa, who had never beaten a North African opponent in the competition's history, made history of their own by clinching their first U-20 continental title - becoming the 12th nation to lift the trophy since its inception.

Morocco will now reset and begin preparations for the World Cup, which kicks off in September. They will be joined in Chile by fellow African representatives South Africa, Nigeria, and hosts Egypt.