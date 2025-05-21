The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") spent quite some time assisting and cooperating with the Tanzania Football Federation ("TFF") and other Stakeholders to enable the hosting of the Second Leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024/25 Final to take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salaam on 25 May 2025.

This commitment is in accordance with the new policy that was introduced a few years ago by the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe requiring the CAF Secretariat to cooperate, assist and do everything possible in accordance with the CAF Statutes, Regulations, governance and fairness to ensure that every Football Club and National Team in the 54 CAF Member Association Countries, plays in a local Stadium that has been identified and is preferred by the local Member Association and Club Leadership.

This policy is part of President Motsepe's objective to develop, promote and grow Club and National Team Football in each of the 54 CAF Member Association Countries and to contribute towards them becoming self-supporting and financially sustainable.

CAF is grateful to the Tanzania Football Federation ("TFF"), its President Wallace Karia and the Tanzania Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports for the meetings and discussions which took place, as well as their contributions and attempts in assisting the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to comply with the CAF Regulations and standards.

Unfortunately, due to time constraints, the Report of the internationally respected, independent stadium assessment company, concluded that the necessary repairs and upgrading at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium could not be completed in time for the hosting of the Second Leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024/25 Final which is scheduled for 25 May 2025. As stated in an earlier Media Statement by CAF, the Second Leg will therefore take place at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

CAF is committed to continue working together with the Tanzania Football Federation ("TFF"), the Government of Tanzania and all other Stakeholders to ensure that the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and all other stadiums, infrastructure and facilities that are essential for the hosting of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024, are in compliance with the CAF Regulations and Standards. This Competition will start on 2 August 2025 and CAF is confident that it will be very successful.

