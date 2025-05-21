South Africa: Historic Early Childhood Development Investments Threatened As Budget Withdrawal Sparks Fears of Lost Progress

The evidence is clear. Quality early learning programmes deliver a 13% annual return on investment through improved health, education, and employment outcomes. Scaling up ECD would create 300,000 jobs and 70,000 new enterprises, primarily in township and rural communities. Investing in ECD isn't just a moral imperative; it is an economic strategy.

The evidence is clear. Quality early learning programmes deliver a 13% annual return on investment through improved health, education, and employment outcomes. Scaling up ECD would create 300,000 jobs and 70,000 new enterprises, primarily in township and rural communities. Investing in ECD isn't just a moral imperative; it is an economic strategy.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Government of National Unity (GNU) has withdrawn the 2025/2026 National Budget, following deep divisions over the proposed VAT increase. As South Africa prepares for a new Budget to be tabled on 21 May 2025, uncertainty looms. For the early childhood development (ECD) sector, the stakes couldn't be higher.

For the first time in South Africa's history, the government proposed a historic R10-billion allocation to expand the ECD subsidy, a R210-million increase for ECD infrastructure, and R336-million to extend nutrition support to our youngest citizens. It was a moment that made the sector feel seen, valued, and finally recognised not just in policy, but in practice. But now, with the Budget withdrawn once again, this progress hangs in the balance.

The smartest investment South Africa can make

The evidence is clear. As Nobel Prize winner James Heckman's work has...