Kenya: Condolences Pour in for WRC Safari Legend Mike Doughty

Nairobi — The local sports community is reeling in shock and disbelief following the loss of WRC Safari Rally Kenya legend Mike Doughty, who died on Monday in Nairobi aged 88.

Doughty was a four-time WRC Safari Rally navigators' champion, and the event's most successful driver was the late Shekkar Mehta.

Following his demise, condolences and tributes are pouring in from the motorsports world and stakeholders.

Tributes from the trailblazing Kenya National Rally Championship lady winner Ann Taeith, former FIA Vice President (in charge of Africa) Surinder Thatthi, rally organizer Jackie Holt, the FIA African Rally Champion Don Smith reflect the immense impact Doughty had in shaping the status of the fabled WRC Safari Rally, which returned to the FIA global calendar in 2021 after a 19 year hiatus.

Reflecting on Doughty's contribution both as a competitor and organizer, Taieth noted: "So, so sorry to hear this. I did one rally with Mike, which was great, so precise and prompt, a great organiser, and left nothing to chance. He knew the routes inside out and produced excellent notes. RIP Mike."

Surinder said on his part, "RIP Mike Doughty. A true legend."

Jackie Holt, a rally organiser, said: "Oh dear... Very sad... Mike was a motor rally legend... He took me under his wings when I decided that I would like to try heading radio communication instead of going out on controls. He was a no-nonsense person, but you always knew where you stood with him... Bless you, Mike, you will be remembered. Rest in peace.

Rally driver Philip Kyriazi also condoled with the family of Doughty: "A life well lived and an amazing person, Mike will always be remembered by the drivers of the past. He always wanted the best for every driver, but expected you to put in the time and effort. His Safari Rally routes were always tough and long stages with every element he could throw at you. My condolences to his family and friends."

Don Smith, who won the ARC in 2012, said: "The best was seeing his smile as the rally was about to start! I'll never forget it. His routes were spectacular, like the Cherengany at night, and indeed Baringo to Laikipia."

In his active years, Doughty guided the late Shekhar Mehta to four successive WRC Safari Rally titles between 1979 and 82; twice in a Datsun 160J and twice again behind the wheel of a Nissan Violet GT.

Shekhar Mehta is to date the most successful Safari driver with five wins, achieved in 1973 and consecutively between 1979 and 1982, while the event counted towards the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Carl "Flash" Tundo has also won the Safari Rally five times (2004, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018) as part of the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC).

MORE ABOUT MIKE DOUGHTY

∎Born December 1, 1936

∎Active years

1973-1987

∎Teams

Audi, Nissan, Peugeot, Lancia

DOUGHTY'S SAFARI WINS

1979: 27th Safari Rally (12 - 16 Apr) with Shekhar Mehta- Datsun 160J

1980: 28th Marlboro Safari Rally (3 - 7 Apr) with Shekhar Mehta, Kenya Datsun 160J

1981: 29th Marlboro Safari Rally (16 - 20 Apr) with Shekhar Mehta Nissan Violet GT

1982: 30th Marlboro Safari Rally (8 - 12 Apr) with Shekhar Mehta Nissan Violet GT