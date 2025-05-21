Malawi: Govt Assures All Is Set for PSLCE Exams As Candidate IDs Delivered Nationwide

20 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

As Malawi prepares for the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations starting tomorrow, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has strongly assured the nation that all necessary preparations have been completed, particularly the delivery of candidate identification cards.

Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, has confirmed that every cluster and school across the country has received the candidate IDs, putting to rest any concerns about identification challenges during the exams.

"We want to assure parents, guardians, teachers, and candidates that there will be no disruptions related to IDs. Every school is fully equipped, and all students have been accounted for," said the Minister.

Her statement comes amid reports of earlier delays in the distribution of ID cards--documents that were expected to reach candidates by last week. The Minister emphasized that the issue has been fully resolved.

In addition, Hon. Kambauwa Wirima reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive education, confirming that comprehensive provisions have been made for candidates with special needs to ensure they sit for the exams without difficulty.

"No student will be left behind. We have made all the necessary accommodations for learners with special needs, and they will write their exams in a supportive environment," she said.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Service have deployed robust security measures to maintain the integrity and smooth conduct of the exams nationwide.

"Our law enforcement agencies are on the ground to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for all examination centers," reads a statement from the Ministry.

As the exams begin, the Ministry says it remains confident that all logistical, academic, and security aspects have been thoroughly addressed, and has urged all stakeholders to support the candidates during this critical time.

