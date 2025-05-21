South Africa: Working Group to Assess Impact of U.S. Fund Withdrawal

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande has announced the 12 members of the Working Group on Science, Technology, and Innovation Funding (STI-WG).

The aim of the working group is to advise the Minister on the implications and impact of the recent withdrawal of funding by the United States of America (USA) government from key research and development programmes in South Africa.

The Working Group comprises the following persons:

· Dr Derrick Swartz - NMU, Working Group Chairperson

· Prof Ari Sitas - Acting Director, Institute of African Alternatives, Cape Town

· Prof Sarah Mosoetsa - CEO, Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC)

· Dr Mlungisi Cele - CEO, National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI)

· Prof Francis Petersen - Chair, Universities South Africa

· Prof Thokozani Majozi - President and Chair, Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf)

· Prof Sibusiso Moyo - Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Stellenbosch University

· Prof Ntobeko Ntusi - CEO, South African Medical Research Council

· Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo - CEO, National Research Foundation

· Prof Sibongile Muthwa - Vice-Chancellor, Nelson Mandela University

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa U.S., Canada and Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Prof Xolisa Mtose - Vice-Chancellor, University of Zululand

· Dr Thulani Dlamini - CEO, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Minister Nzimande on 2 May 2025, announced that he was in the process of appointing a working group.

The terms of reference of the Working Group are to analyse the impact and implications of the USA withdrawal of funds to South African public research and innovation.

Other terms of the working group are:

· To analyse the current geo-political risks related to STI and how South Africa should position itself to deal with the current situation

· To propose policy and strategic responses to enhance the long-term security and sustainability of the STI system and the role of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) members of the Working Group

"The Working Group is expected to provide the Minister with its first draft report within four weeks after assumption of the task, and the final report is expected by 30 June 2025," said the DSTI on Monday.