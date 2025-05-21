Africa: Body Positivity and Culture Take Center Stage This Africa Day

Over 300-plus-size individuals are expected to gather at Spitzkop Leisure Centre on the outskirts of Harare to mark Africa Day in a unique and empowering celebration.

The event, titled "Super Size Me Africa Zimbabwe", is themed "Celebrating Plus-Size Identity and Africa Day" and is the first of its kind in Zimbabwe. It aims to recognise and celebrate the beauty, resilience, and accomplishments of plus-size people, particularly women, who are often marginalised due to their body size.

Traditionally subjected to stigma and societal ridicule, plus-size individuals will use the event to promote body positivity, reclaim their identity, and advocate for inclusion and respect. The celebration offers a safe space for attendees to express themselves, connect, and challenge stereotypes.

Speaking to 263Chat, event organiser and founder Alice Chinya emphasised the importance of the occasion.

"We are creating a safe space for over 300 participants to gather, express confidence, and reshape how society perceives beauty and success," Chinya said. "It's a celebration of identity, culture, and empowerment."

The event, scheduled for Saturday, May 24, will kick off in the morning with wellness activities and continue with fashion shows, cultural exhibitions, and live performances.

"This platform allows people to share their experiences, some of which involve emotional pain due to body-shaming. Many are labeled with derogatory names that can lead to stress and depression," Chinya added.

Additionally, an interactive vendor market will showcase entrepreneurial ventures led by plus-size individuals, reinforcing the message that body size does not limit talent, business acumen, or professional success.

The event will feature performances by celebrated artists, including special guest Rute Mbangwa, Wanai, Prince Avalon, and the Black Rose Performers.