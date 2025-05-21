South Africa: UN Disarmament Chief Engages South African Civil Society and Academia

20 May 2025
South African Institute of International Affairs (Johannesburg)

The insightful dialogue allowed participants to explore the progress, priorities, and challenges related to disarmament, nuclear issues, the risks of sensitive technologies, and the interplay between disarmament and development.

The South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), in partnership with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), hosted an impactful dialogue on 14 May with Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs.

The event aimed to foster greater collaboration and identify how these groups can enhance their contributions to global disarmament initiatives.

SAIIA was represented by Isabel Bosman and Gustavo de Carvalho from the African Governance and Diplomacy programme, and KAS-SAIIA scholar Divashnee Naidoo.

"The Under-Secretary-General's willingness to engage with civil society and academia on the broad topic of disarmament was valuable. It reaffirmed to them that the issues they care about are also of importance at the multilateral level, and it highlighted potential ways for them to contribute further on this issue," said Isabel Bosman.

