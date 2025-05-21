Zimbabwe: Gvt Approves Policy to Tackle Illegal Settlements and Land Barons

The Government has approved the Urban State Land Management Policy aimed at addressing widespread challenges in urban land governance including illegal settlements, speculative land sales and the rise of land barons.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet press briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the policy represents a significant milestone in the country's efforts to streamline and professionalise the management of urban state land.

"The Urban State Land Management Policy is a significant step towards addressing Zimbabwe's urban land management challenges. It aims to engender better value for land resources, enhance accountability, improve efficiency and usher in a professionalised land management system aligned with Vision 2030," said Muswere.

The policy comes at a time when the country's urban areas have experienced a surge in population growth and informal housing developments many of which lack basic infrastructure and were established through illegal means.

Muswere said the policy is designed to protect citizens from fraudulent land deals while promoting sustainable urban development.

"It addresses rapid urbanisation issues, such as dysfunctional settlements, speculative activities, and land baronism, while protecting citizens from fraudulent land deals. It clarifies stakeholder roles, provides operational guidelines, and promotes efficient and effective urban state land management," he said.

The new framework is anchored on six interconnected pillars, governance and decentralisation, innovation and technology, procedures and processes, regulatory framework and enforcement, infrastructure development, and planning and compliance.

"These pillars promote transparency, accountability, efficiency, and compliance, and aim to foster orderly urban development, protect public interests, and enhance the quality of life for urban residents," said Muswere.

The policy also embraces innovation by integrating digital tools to improve land administration and encourages collaboration through public-private partnerships and community engagement.

"The Policy also promotes innovative financing mechanisms, public-private partnerships, and community engagement to support urban development, ultimately creating sustainable, safe, and environmentally friendly urban environments," he added.

It includes clear strategies to ensure effective land allocation, develop essential urban services, and reinforce compliance with planning regulations.