South Africa: Earth Tremor Felt Across Gauteng - South African News Briefs - May 21, 2025

21 May 2025
Earth Tremor Felt Across Gauteng

An earth tremor was reportedly felt in parts of Midrand, northern Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni, reports SABC News.  Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said that it has not yet received reports of any incidents of damage to properties. The Council for Geosciences has yet to confirm the tremor's magnitude. However, emergency teams remain on high alert to respond if needed. The website volcanodiscovery.com suggested a possible earthquake occurred around 7:23 p.m., though this has not yet been officially verified.

Rand Steady Amid Budget Preparations and U.S. Meetings

The rand has remained steady so far as National Treasury puts in the final preparations for budget 3.0 and as the South African delegation in Washington meets behind closed doors ahead of the high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, reports EWN. The developments are expected to influence South Africa's fiscal and diplomatic direction. Ramaphosa is accompanied by four ministers, including Trade Minister Parks Tau and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who have begun preparatory talks. Meanwhile, budget documents in Cape Town are being finalized. The rand traded between R17.97 and R18.11, slightly strengthening amid broader concerns over U.S. economic confidence and fiscal debt.

Spaza Owners Urged to Check Application Status

The City of Johannesburg has urged spaza shop owners and operators who applied for land use consent to visit the Development Planning Department to check the status of their applications, reports SABC News. Since November last year, nearly 2,000 applications have been received, but many contain incorrect contact details, making it difficult for the department to follow up. Development Planning MMC Eunice Mgcina has called on applicants to verify their information and submit any outstanding documents. The department is located at Forum 1, Braam Park Offices in Braamfontein, and is open from 08:30 to 14:00, Monday to Friday.

