West Africa: 60 Journalists to Benefit From Training On Illicit Financial Flows and Progressive Taxation in Ghana

19 May 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is set to train 60 journalists on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and progressive taxation through a two-day residential workshop scheduled between 22-30 May 2025.

The training will target journalists and media practitioners from the Western, Ashanti, Eastern, and Volta regions of Ghana.

This initiative forms part of MFWA's ongoing efforts to strengthen media capacity to investigate and report on IFFs and tax policy issues, which are critical to Ghana's domestic revenue mobilisation drive.

The training workshops are being held under the MFWA's project, Tax for Development: Strengthening Civil Society and Media for Fiscal Justice, supported by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) through Oxfam in Ghana.

Participants will be equipped with knowledge and skills to identify, track, and report on IFFs and progressive tax policies. The sessions will include practical training on how to uncover and document how such financial practices affect public service delivery and economic justice in the country.

A key outcome of the workshop is the production and publication of in-depth journalistic pieces on IFFs and taxation. This is aimed at sustaining public awareness and promoting transparency and accountability in Ghana's tax system.

The current series follows the initial training held in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, in December 2024, which trained 20 journalists. The overall programme targets 80 journalists across five regions, with 20 selected per region.

By empowering journalists with investigative tools and fiscal knowledge, the MFWA hopes to promote informed public discourse and advocate for fair and effective tax policies in Ghana.

