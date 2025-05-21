Zimbabwe: Sharpe Rallies Corporates to Support Orphans - 'Adopt Just One Child'

Businessman and property developer Kenneth Raydon Sharpe has urged corporates to play a more active role in uplifting underprivileged children by "adopting just one child financially."

Speaking during a recent groundbreaking ceremony at Shungu Dzevana Trust, a home for orphans and vulnerable children, Sharpe shared how his family has quietly taken steps to empower the institution.

"My wife and daughter saved up on their own and built a greenhouse here. The children can now grow their own vegetables, sell the excess, and generate income to pay school fees," he said.

Sharpe said he adopted a child now grown into a successful lawyer and pointed that corporate Zimbabwe doesn't need to house children physically.

"Financially adopting a child means ensuring their education and basic needs are covered until they're standing on their own two feet," he said.

He challenged local companies to step in and ease the burden on visionary and Shungu Dzevana founder Sister Mercy Mutyambizi who oversees the care of over 500 children at the home.

"If enough corporates did this, all those children would be taken care of and Sister Mercy could sleep better at night," Sharpe added.

Reflecting on his own journey of giving, Sharpe credited divine intervention.

"I believe it was God who led us here. The exact amount I received in my first salary was the same amount Sister Mercy needed that winter to buy clothes and pay school fees," he said.

His daughter, Tatiana, echoed the sentiment urging support for the Trust.

"Even one dollar or ten dollars makes a difference. There's a $20,000 debt that needs clearing. Let's help Sister Mary sleep peacefully knowing these 500 children are safe," she said.

Sharpe's wife, Joanna paid tribute to her husband and daughter

"I am proud of my family, our company and our country. Let's prove it by lifting others and support those in need." Joanna said.