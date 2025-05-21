Zimbabwe: EU Envoy Urges Bold Investments in Zimbabwe As Trade Surges 30%

20 May 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The European Union envoy to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann has called on European investors to seize growing opportunities in Zimbabwe, citing a 30% jump in bilateral trade and a nearly doubled flow of foreign direct investment over the past three years.

Speaking at the inaugural EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum in Harare on Tuesday, Ambassador von Kirchmann told delegates that trade between Zimbabwe and the EU now stands at USD 880 million, buoyed by a duty-free trade agreement.

Foreign direct investment from the EU reached USD 870 million, up 90% since 2022.

"This forum marks a turning point. We are no longer testing the waters. We are diving in," said Von Kirchmann

Over 60 companies from across the EU ranging from France and Germany to Finland and Portugal joined more than 150 local firms in a packed event that attracted over 600 participation requests.

Ambassador Von Kirchmann said the forum's purpose was not only to highlight Zimbabwe's potential in sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, and mining but also to confront investment challenges head-on.

"Companies are not looking for zero risk. They want predictability," he said.

In a bid to catalyze real deals, organizers pre-arranged over 150 B2B meetings, with more expected throughout the week. Investors will also tour local projects across key value chains.

Von Kirchmann hailed Zimbabwe's issuance of bankable title deeds as a "landmark decision" likely to spur agricultural investment and access to credit.

He also praised the country's debt resolution efforts, which could pave the way for renewed sovereign lending under the EU's Global Gateway initiative.

Looking ahead, the EU is nearing completion of a Deepened Economic Partnership Agreement with Zimbabwe and four other African nations.

"We hope Zimbabwe will take the necessary steps to conclude this swiftly. The time to invest in Zimbabwe is now. Together, we can unlock new opportunities and build a prosperous future for all," he said

