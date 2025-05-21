Kenya: Fund Agriculture Now or Risk Food Crisis - CS Kagwe

20 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called for urgent, targeted investment in Kenya's agriculture sector, warning that continued underfunding poses a threat to food security and economic stability.

Speaking at the FINAS-2025 Summit in Nairobi, Kagwe framed agri-financing as a "moral imperative", urging banks, policymakers, and private sector players to move beyond dialogue to concrete action.

"This is a pivotal moment," he said. "Financing food systems is not just an investment opportunity -- it is our duty."

Agriculture contributes heavily to Kenya's economy yet receives just 3 percent of the national budget, well below the 10 percent AU target.

Kagwe proposed that 80 percent of agri-budget funds go directly to farmers, with minimal administrative costs.

He decried that only 3 percent of the country's US$49 billion loan portfolio supported agriculture in 2023, calling on banks to craft lending solutions for smallholder realities.

He also pushed for the revival of a policy mandating banks to allocate a portion of assets to agri-lending.

Kagwe proposed creating a government-backed agriculture fund, modeled after the CDF, to be run by the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC). AFC currently meets only 25 percent of the sector's financing needs.

The summit brought together government officials, development partners, banks, and farmers, all aligned on the need for reform. Kagwe stressed that private sector engagement is essential for building sustainable food systems.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.