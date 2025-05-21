Nigeria: Tanker Fire Near National Sports Festival Venue Sparks Panic in Abeokuta

20 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

The incident occurred in the early afternoon, sending thick smoke into the sky and briefly disrupting activities in the surrounding area.

A diesel tanker explosion near the Alake Sports Complex in Abeokuta caused panic on Tuesday, as athletes and residents in the area scampered for safety.

The complex is one of the major venues for the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival, hosted by Ogun State.

Though the explosion happened just outside the complex, its proximity to one of the country's biggest sporting events heightened public concern.

Many had feared the fire could spread to the complex, where athletes were training and preparing for their events.

Rapid response prevents disaster

However, a swift intervention by the Ogun State Fire Service and security officials contained what could have been a disaster.

There was no injury or damage to the sports facility

In a statement following the incident, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, confirmed the explosion and commended the prompt response.

"The incident this afternoon involving a gas tanker close to one of our facilities for the National Sports Festival was very unfortunate," Mr Akinmade said.

"We thank God that the fire was immediately put out to avert any casualties."

Officials said the quick action of emergency responders and security personnel helped prevent what could have been a much more serious situation.

Authorities assure public of safety

Mr Akinmade also addressed concerns about safety at the ongoing festival, emphasising that the situation had been fully handled and there was no threat to athletes or the public.

"To this end, we want to assure all our athletes and the people of the state of safety and that there is no cause for alarm, as the situation is under absolute control," he added.

Festival activities continue uninterrupted

The National Sports Festival, often called Nigeria's mini-Olympics, brings together thousands of athletes from across the country. While Tuesday's incident raised concerns, organisers have confirmed that the event schedule remains unchanged and that safety protocols remain in place.

Residents and visitors have been urged to remain calm and observe safety guidelines as the games proceed.


